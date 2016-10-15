Granger and StuartDec. 6, 2016, 10:15...

Granger and StuartDec. 6, 2016, 10:15 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Trinadad Express

At the Grantley Adams International Airport last Friday morning, they were making plans towards an official send-off for the Guyanese president David Granger. With a Guyana Defence Force jet sitting on the tarmac, members of the Barbados Defence Force were creating the environment, and making arrangements for a ceremony befitting a favourite and favoured visitor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Letter: A stain upon Keith C. Mitchell's leader... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Thankful 1
Grenada Music Thread (Oct '13) Dec '14 Musikologist 5
lost relatives (Jan '14) Jan '14 Patrick solomon 1
what buggy to bring to Grenada (Dec '13) Dec '13 linz 1
private and small scale buyers for raw gold wanted (Oct '12) Nov '13 Anderson Mise 3
Effective Breast hips and bums enlargement cre... (Oct '13) Oct '13 prfkunku 1
New Law in Grenada (Jun '13) Jun '13 Theo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,718 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,266

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC