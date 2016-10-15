Harry touches down in a VERY rainy Ba...

Harry touches down in a VERY rainy Barbados

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Daily Mail

No one's raining on Harry's parade! Prince touches down in a VERY drizzly Barbados as he nears the end of his 'wonderful' two-week Caribbean tour A line of dignitaries holding umbrellas were there to greet him - but unfortunately there was not one going spare for the prince. Prince Harry is greeted by drizzle as he steps onto the island of Barbados on Tuesday morning, as he nears the end of his two-week tour that has taken him to Grenada, St Lucia and St Kitt's It is not believed that a farewell party was held for the prince, although the Kensington Palace Twitter account posted a photograph of him with the crew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Letter: A stain upon Keith C. Mitchell's leader... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Thankful 1
Grenada Music Thread (Oct '13) Dec '14 Musikologist 5
lost relatives (Jan '14) Jan '14 Patrick solomon 1
what buggy to bring to Grenada (Dec '13) Dec '13 linz 1
private and small scale buyers for raw gold wanted (Oct '12) Nov '13 Anderson Mise 3
Effective Breast hips and bums enlargement cre... (Oct '13) Oct '13 prfkunku 1
New Law in Grenada (Jun '13) Jun '13 Theo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,718 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,253

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC