Grenadians reject constitutional changes

Friday Nov 25

Grenadians on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to reject seven pieces of legislation that would have reformed the Constitution the island received when it attained political independence from Britain 42 years ago. "The people have spoken in a referendum ... and I have accepted it ... and we have to learn from the process ... because it has never been tried before and I think this is what we have to understand," Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell said.

