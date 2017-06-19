Tsunami strikes Nunavut's neighbour G...

Tsunami strikes Nunavut's neighbour Greenland

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: Nunatsiaq News

In Uummannaq, Greenland, people head up to mountains above the community of about 1,200 people for safety after a tsunami warning June 18. A June 18 tsunami along Greenland's northwestern coast, facing Baffin Island to the west, has left two people seriously injured, seven slightly injured, four people still missing and 11 houses in the village of Nuugaatsiaq, population about 100, completely destroyed or swept out to sea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nunatsiaq News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09) Jul '16 litesong 3,768
News Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 3
News 6.9 Earthquake Strikes Mid-Atlantic With Small ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ted 1
Nuuk Music Thread (Oct '12) Feb '15 Musikologist 9
i wanna marry a greenland lady (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pashupati Paudel 2
Kale Rosing - Greenland Artist (Oct '14) Oct '14 Anonymous 1
...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13) Aug '14 WE JUST DONT CARE 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,719 • Total comments across all topics: 282,005,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC