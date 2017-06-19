Tsunami devastates several towns
A tsunami, caused by a magnitude-4.0 earthquake, struck the town of Nuugaatsiaq on Greenland's west coast on June 18, submerging houses in the region, IceNews reported citing Kalaallit Nunaat. The waves also affected towns of Uummannaq, Illorsuit and Upernavik in northwestern Greenland.
