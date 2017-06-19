Four missing after tsunami hits Green...

Four missing after tsunami hits Greenland

Sunday Jun 18

Four people were listed as missing today after an earthquake sparked a tsunami off Greenland and forced some residents to be evacuated. "Four people are missing," local broadcaster KNR quoted local police chief Bjorn Tegner Bay as telling a news conference in the autonomous Danish territory.

