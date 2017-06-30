After tsunami, Greenland's national d...

After tsunami, Greenland's national day, June 21, turns mournful

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Nunatsiaq News

To understand the devastation caused by the June 18 tsunami in Greenland, you can consider this photo of a house from Nuugaatisiaq, where 11 houses were swept into the sea, from by the Arctic Joint Command which visited the village this week. A house, battered by the June 18 tsunami, and a lone boot: one of the sad scenes photographed in Nuugaatsiaq this week by the Arctic Joint Command.

