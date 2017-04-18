NASA just snapped the first photos of...

NASA just snapped the first photos of a new crack in one of Greenland's largest glaciers

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: The Gazette

A preliminary image from NASA's Digital Mapping Service shows the new rift in Greenland's Petermann glacier, directly beneath the NASA Operation Icebridge aircraft. NASA DMS photo by Gary Hoffmann The first photographs of a new and ominous crack in Greenland's enormous Petermann glacier were captured by a NASA airborne mission on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09) Jul '16 litesong 3,768
News Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 3
News 6.9 Earthquake Strikes Mid-Atlantic With Small ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ted 1
Nuuk Music Thread (Oct '12) Feb '15 Musikologist 9
i wanna marry a greenland lady (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pashupati Paudel 2
Kale Rosing - Greenland Artist (Oct '14) Oct '14 Anonymous 1
...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13) Aug '14 WE JUST DONT CARE 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,875 • Total comments across all topics: 280,398,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC