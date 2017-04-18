NASA just snapped the first photos of a new crack in one of Greenland's largest glaciers
A preliminary image from NASA's Digital Mapping Service shows the new rift in Greenland's Petermann glacier, directly beneath the NASA Operation Icebridge aircraft. NASA DMS photo by Gary Hoffmann The first photographs of a new and ominous crack in Greenland's enormous Petermann glacier were captured by a NASA airborne mission on Friday.
