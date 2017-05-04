Nasa just snapped the first photos of a new crack in one of Greenland's largest glaciers

Nasa's Operation IceBridge, which has been flying over northwest Greenland for the past several days, took the photos on Friday after being provided co-ordinates by Stef Lhermitte, a professor at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, who had spotted the oddly located chasm by examining satellite images. The Nasa pictures make clear a significant new rift has opened near the center of the glacier's floating ice shelf - an unusual location that raises questions about how it formed.

