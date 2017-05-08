[Focus] Power struggle in Greenland: Three reasons why the EU should care
On Monday , Greenland's hard-hitting foreign minister, Vittus Qujaukitsoq, unexpectedly withdrew from Greenland's cabinet and declared that he will challenge Kim Kielsen, Greenland's premier, as leader of the the self-rule government in Nuuk, the capital. Firstly, Greenland holds vast deposits of minerals of strategic importance to industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|litesong
|3,768
|Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|3
|6.9 Earthquake Strikes Mid-Atlantic With Small ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ted
|1
|Nuuk Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb '15
|Musikologist
|9
|i wanna marry a greenland lady (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pashupati Paudel
|2
|Kale Rosing - Greenland Artist (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Anonymous
|1
|...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13)
|Aug '14
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC