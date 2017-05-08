[Focus] Power struggle in Greenland: ...

[Focus] Power struggle in Greenland: Three reasons why the EU should care

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: EUobserver

On Monday , Greenland's hard-hitting foreign minister, Vittus Qujaukitsoq, unexpectedly withdrew from Greenland's cabinet and declared that he will challenge Kim Kielsen, Greenland's premier, as leader of the the self-rule government in Nuuk, the capital. Firstly, Greenland holds vast deposits of minerals of strategic importance to industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09) Jul '16 litesong 3,768
News Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 3
News 6.9 Earthquake Strikes Mid-Atlantic With Small ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ted 1
Nuuk Music Thread (Oct '12) Feb '15 Musikologist 9
i wanna marry a greenland lady (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pashupati Paudel 2
Kale Rosing - Greenland Artist (Oct '14) Oct '14 Anonymous 1
...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13) Aug '14 WE JUST DONT CARE 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,900,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC