Bearing Witness to Climate Change

Monday Apr 17

I am an artist devoted to communicating issues of climate change through my practice. For the past decade, I've been documenting the dramatic disappearance of glaciers in large-scale series of paintings and photographs developed in close collaboration with glaciologists.

