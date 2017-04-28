40-day Greenland Kite Hike Underway

40-day Greenland Kite Hike Underway

Friday Apr 28

Five Icelandic mountaineering enthusiasts are today setting off on a 1,200-kilometer trek along the east coast of Greenland. The expedition should take them around 40 days to complete and will be sped up in places with the use of a specialist kite/sail which will use the wind to drag them along.

