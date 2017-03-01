Multirole M28 Airplane Continuing Lat...

Multirole M28 Airplane Continuing Latin American And Caribbean Tour

Sikorsky and its affiliate PZL Mielec are finalizing an M28 short takeoff and landing airplane for its transatlantic flight from southeast Poland to Latin America and the Caribbean. Once in the region, the twin turboprop airplane will demonstrate to interested militaries and commercial transport its ability to move people and cargo into short, unpaved or underdeveloped airstrips.

Chicago, IL

