Giant 400ft ice bricks sent flying in...

Giant 400ft ice bricks sent flying in horrifying glacial break-off 'the size of Manhattan'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Daily Star

"Calving" is the technical term used to describe the process during which an iceberg or glacier splits and cracks into smaller chunks of ice. Camera crews filming hit Netflix doc "Chasing Ice" lucked out after training their lenses on the mass break-up at Jakobshavn Glacier, in Greenland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09) Jul '16 litesong 3,768
News Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 3
News 6.9 Earthquake Strikes Mid-Atlantic With Small ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ted 1
Nuuk Music Thread (Oct '12) Feb '15 Musikologist 9
i wanna marry a greenland lady (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pashupati Paudel 2
Kale Rosing - Greenland Artist (Oct '14) Oct '14 Anonymous 1
...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13) Aug '14 WE JUST DONT CARE 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,795 • Total comments across all topics: 280,299,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC