Iceberg-inspired Greenland cultural center celebrates 20 years of resilience in the Arctic

Feb 21, 2017 Read more: Inhabitat

Greenland's harsh arctic climates are notoriously unforgiving, which makes the Katuaq Cultural Centre of Greenland's 20th anniversary all the more impressive. Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects completed the cultural and artistic center in February 1997 and forged a meeting space open to locals, the international Inuit community, and visitors from around the world.

