The Young Queer Writer Who Became Gre...

The Young Queer Writer Who Became Greenland's Unlikely Literary Star

Tuesday Jan 31

The first Greenlandic novel-a Rip Van Winkle-like tale called "Singnagtugaq," or "The Greenlander's Dream," by a priest named Mathias Storch-was published just over a century ago. In the time since, the island's modest literary output has tended to hew closely to traditional themes-what one Greenlander describes as "we have magnificent nature and we all live in huts and all we do is go hunting."

Chicago, IL

