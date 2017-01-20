Birna Brj nsd ttir remembered in Nuuk.
Numerous people convened last night in front of the Icelandic consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, to light candles in memory of Birna Brjansdottir, the 20-year-old Icelandic girl whose body was found on the south coast of Reykjanes peninsula yesterday, RUV reports. She is thought to have been murdered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|litesong
|3,768
|Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|3
|6.9 Earthquake Strikes Mid-Atlantic With Small ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ted
|1
|Nuuk Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb '15
|Musikologist
|9
|i wanna marry a greenland lady (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pashupati Paudel
|2
|Kale Rosing - Greenland Artist (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Anonymous
|1
|...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13)
|Aug '14
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC