Birna Brj nsd ttir remembered in Nuuk.

Monday Jan 23 Read more: Iceland Review

Numerous people convened last night in front of the Icelandic consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, to light candles in memory of Birna Brjansdottir, the 20-year-old Icelandic girl whose body was found on the south coast of Reykjanes peninsula yesterday, RUV reports. She is thought to have been murdered.

Chicago, IL

