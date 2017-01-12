Worst year ever? 16 reasons why 2016 ...

Worst year ever? 16 reasons why 2016 let us down

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: PennLive.com

A lot of awesome famous people passed away this year - frankly, Gene Wilder's expression in this image sums up our feelings about it. It's gotten so bad that we had to add three more to our list since we originally published it: French President Francois Hollande, second left, speaks with the Mayor of Aleppo, Brita Hagi Hasan, left, and Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, second right, during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09) Jul '16 litesong 3,768
News Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 3
News 6.9 Earthquake Strikes Mid-Atlantic With Small ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ted 1
Nuuk Music Thread (Oct '12) Feb '15 Musikologist 9
i wanna marry a greenland lady (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pashupati Paudel 2
Kale Rosing - Greenland Artist (Oct '14) Oct '14 Anonymous 1
...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13) Aug '14 WE JUST DONT CARE 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,220 • Total comments across all topics: 277,895,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC