Trump's cabinet team are mostly enemies of the environment: Lee Kump, Michael Mann, Jim Kasting a...
In this Tuesday Aug, 16, 2005 file photo an iceberg melts in Kulusuk, Greenland near the arctic circle. Scientists who are fine-tuning a landmark U.N. report on climate change are struggling to explain why global warming appears to have slowed down in the past 15 years even as greenhouse gas emissions keep rising.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|litesong
|3,768
|Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|3
|6.9 Earthquake Strikes Mid-Atlantic With Small ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ted
|1
|Nuuk Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb '15
|Musikologist
|9
|i wanna marry a greenland lady (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pashupati Paudel
|2
|Kale Rosing - Greenland Artist (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Anonymous
|1
|...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13)
|Aug '14
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC