NASA Releases New Greenland Glacier Data
NASA's Oceans Melting Greenland mission has released preliminary data on the heights of Greenland coastal glaciers from its first airborne campaign in March 2016. The new data show the dramatic increase in coverage that the mission provides to scientists and other interested users.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Space Ref.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|litesong
|3,768
|Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|3
|6.9 Earthquake Strikes Mid-Atlantic With Small ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ted
|1
|Nuuk Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb '15
|Musikologist
|9
|i wanna marry a greenland lady (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pashupati Paudel
|2
|Kale Rosing - Greenland Artist (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Anonymous
|1
|...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13)
|Aug '14
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC