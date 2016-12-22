Kulusuk Kids Get Icelandic Christmas ...

Kulusuk Kids Get Icelandic Christmas Presents

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Iceland Review

Yesterday, members of the chess club Hrokurinn and Kalak, the partnership association of Iceland and Greenland, brought all the children of Kulusuk, Greenland, Christmas presents from women in the Ger uberg Knitting Club, hrokurinn.is reports. Hrafn Jokulsson, head of Hrokurinn and Stefan Herbertsson, head of Kalak, brought the presents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09) Jul '16 litesong 3,768
News Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 3
News 6.9 Earthquake Strikes Mid-Atlantic With Small ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ted 1
Nuuk Music Thread (Oct '12) Feb '15 Musikologist 9
i wanna marry a greenland lady (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pashupati Paudel 2
Kale Rosing - Greenland Artist (Oct '14) Oct '14 Anonymous 1
...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13) Aug '14 WE JUST DONT CARE 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,384 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,080

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC