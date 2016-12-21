Greenland's Vast Ice Sheet Is Way Les...

Greenland's Vast Ice Sheet Is Way Less Stable Than We Thought, And That's Bad News For The World

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Switched

An iceberg detached from the Jakobshavn glacier in western Greenland. New research suggests the island's enormous ice sheet is more unstable than scientists previously believed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09) Jul '16 litesong 3,768
News Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 3
News 6.9 Earthquake Strikes Mid-Atlantic With Small ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ted 1
Nuuk Music Thread (Oct '12) Feb '15 Musikologist 9
i wanna marry a greenland lady (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pashupati Paudel 2
Kale Rosing - Greenland Artist (Oct '14) Oct '14 Anonymous 1
...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13) Aug '14 WE JUST DONT CARE 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,129 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,450

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC