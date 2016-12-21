Greenland once nearly lost ALL of its ice and it might do so again
Locked up in its ice is enough water to raise global sea level by more than 20 feet - so knowing how and when is will melt is essential. Now two new studies have shed light on its complicated history, and they suggest the ice sheet may melt much faster than ever expected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|litesong
|3,768
|Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|3
|6.9 Earthquake Strikes Mid-Atlantic With Small ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ted
|1
|Nuuk Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb '15
|Musikologist
|9
|i wanna marry a greenland lady (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pashupati Paudel
|2
|Kale Rosing - Greenland Artist (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Anonymous
|1
|...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13)
|Aug '14
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC