[Focus] What Trump means for the Arctic
Under president Donald Trump, Thule Air Base, located in the far north of Greenland, is likely to take on renewed significance for America's defence. Greenland's vast landmass, right on the top of the American continent, is an important strategic buffer for the US against China, North Korea, Russia and Iran.
