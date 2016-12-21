Denmark urged to clean up US military...

Denmark urged to clean up US military waste in Greenland

Saturday Nov 26

In this file photo dated Aug. 16, 2005, an abandoned US Air Force vehicle is seen on Aug. 16, 2005, outside the eastern Greenland settlement of Kulusuk where there used to be a U.S. Air Force base as part of an early warning radar system. Greenland is calling on Denmark to clean up an abandoned under-ice missile project and other U.S. military installations left to rust in the pristine landscape after the Cold War, because Greenland argues that Denmark is responsible for allowing the Camp Century development.

Chicago, IL

