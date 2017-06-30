Wartsila Waterjets for New Danish Hig...

Wartsila Waterjets for New Danish High-speed Ferry

Wrtsil informs it has been contracted to supply four waterjets plus the hydraulics and control system for a new 109-meter-long high-speed RoPax ferry being built at the Austal Ships Pty yard in Australia for Molslinjen A/S of Denmark. The order with Wrtsil was booked in May 2017.

