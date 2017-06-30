UN Envoy On Macedonia-Greece Dispute ...

UN Envoy On Macedonia-Greece Dispute Expects No Breakthrough Soon

A United Nations envoy appointed to help Macedonia and Greece resolve their long-running dispute over the name of the former Yugoslav republic has said that he does not expect any dramatic breakthrough on the issue during the coming months. UN special representative Matthew Nimetz made the remarks in Skopje on July 3 after meeting with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

Chicago, IL

