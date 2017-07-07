Turkey slams EU Parliament's decision to suspend accession talks

File photo shows Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks during a joint news conference with his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras after their meeting at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, June 19, 2017. [Photo/Agencies] ANKARA - The Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Thursday that the report calling on EU member states to suspend Turkey's accession talks was "null and void."

