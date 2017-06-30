Ships Collide in the Dover Strait

Ships Collide in the Dover Strait

The UK Coastguard report that a bulk carrier and an oil tanker collided in the Dover Strait. Although both vessels have been damaged, there is no water ingress and no pollution.

