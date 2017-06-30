MasterChef judge George Calombaris' business partner quits

MasterChef judge George Calombaris' long-term business partner quits in wake of pay scandal where 160 staff members were underpaid $2.6 million The long-term business partner of MasterChef judge George Calombaris has quit just months after it was revealed 162 staff had been underpaid across three Melbourne restaurants. George Sykiotis said this week he was ceasing his full-time involvement with MAdE Establishment, the company behind Hellenic Republic, Gazi and The Press Club.

