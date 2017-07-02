Looters strip Greek mountains of wild...

Looters strip Greek mountains of wild tea, rare plants

In the rugged, herb-scented mountains of northwestern Greece, where the border with Albania is a snaking invisible line, trouble is brewing over tea - the wild herbal variety. Greek authorities and conservationists say bands of impoverished Albanians are making regular cross-border forays, illegally harvesting donkey-loads of herbs and medicinal plants.

Chicago, IL

