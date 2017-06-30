Israeli commandos narrate 1976 attack...

Israeli commandos narrate 1976 attack on Entebbe

Declassified. As part of the occasion to mark 40 years after the embarassing raid on Entebbe Airport by Israeli commandos, the Intelligence Heritage and Communication Centre of Israel released a book titled 'Operation Yonatan in the First Person', containing first-hand testimonies of 35 fighters who participated in the raid on July 3, 1976.

