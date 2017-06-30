Hatenboer-Water Reverse Osmosis Units...

Hatenboer-Water Reverse Osmosis Units For Diving Support Barges

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Holland Shipyards has asked Hatenboer-Water to supply two Tethys reverse osmosis water treatment units for diving support barges scheduled to be deployed along the Gabon coast. From the Netherlands to Africa The RO units are to be installed aboard two diving support barges currently under construction in the Holland Shipyards' site in Hardinxveld-Giessendam, the Netherlands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Best Dish at Any Greek Diner Is the Spinach... 4 hr La Femme Accident 1
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,499 • Total comments across all topics: 282,274,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC