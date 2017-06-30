Hatenboer-Water Reverse Osmosis Units For Diving Support Barges

Holland Shipyards has asked Hatenboer-Water to supply two Tethys reverse osmosis water treatment units for diving support barges scheduled to be deployed along the Gabon coast. From the Netherlands to Africa The RO units are to be installed aboard two diving support barges currently under construction in the Holland Shipyards' site in Hardinxveld-Giessendam, the Netherlands.

