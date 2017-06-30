Greece's Biggest Mobile Operator Chooses Advanced Protection: An...
An industry-leading intelligent fire system from Advanced is now protecting one of the most prominent buildings in Greece's second city, Thessaloniki. Founded in 1998, Cosmote is the largest mobile network operator in Greece, and the company's complex in the centre of Thessaloniki houses its offices and data centre for the whole of northern Greece.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Practical Facilities Management.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC