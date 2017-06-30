Greece's Biggest Mobile Operator Choo...

Greece's Biggest Mobile Operator Chooses Advanced Protection: An...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Practical Facilities Management

An industry-leading intelligent fire system from Advanced is now protecting one of the most prominent buildings in Greece's second city, Thessaloniki. Founded in 1998, Cosmote is the largest mobile network operator in Greece, and the company's complex in the centre of Thessaloniki houses its offices and data centre for the whole of northern Greece.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Practical Facilities Management.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,027 • Total comments across all topics: 282,235,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC