Blyth gran left in a coma by Greek quad bike crash is flown back to Newcastle

Tracie Harrison was nearly killed in a quad bike accident in Zante but has been flown back to the Royal Victoria Infirmary and is awake A gran left in a coma by a quad bike accident in Greece has been flown home to the North East. Tracie Harrison, from Blyth, Northumberland , was on the holiday of a lifetime on the idyllic island of Zante when the bike she was on flipped over.

