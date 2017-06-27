Yellow Code for Heat in 16 Regions, Thunders Expected in 10
A yellow code for high temperatures is in force today in 16 regions in the country, while for thunders in 10 regions, data on the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology show. The yellow code is valid for regions where maximum temperatures will stand at around and above 35 , including Vidin, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Razgrad, Dobrich, Blagoevgrad, Haskovo and Plovdiv.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb '17
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Elle
|1,230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC