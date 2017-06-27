Wood Group secures FEED for Alexandro...

Wood Group secures FEED for Alexandroupolis LNG project in northern Greece

Wood Group has secured a new front end engineering design contract with Gastrade S.A. for the Alexandroupolis Independent Natural Gas System offshore Greece. The project, to develop a floating liquefied natural gas receiving, storage and regasification unit , will create a new natural gas gateway to the markets of south eastern and central Europe.

