US military chiefs studying ancient Greece to avoid war with China

The Raw Story

Senior White House aide Steve Bannon became obsessed with a book depicting an apocalyptic worldview about civilization's second coming after a "trial by fire." The book, "The Fourth Turning: What Cycles of History Tell Us About America's Next Rendezvous with Destiny," claims that every 80 to 100 years, the world cycles through a cataclysmic event that upsets the "old ways" of doing things and brings in a new one "in a trial of fire."

News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
