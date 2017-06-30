UPDATE 1-Greek garbage workers suspen...

UPDATE 1-Greek garbage workers suspend strike over jobs as trash piles grow in heatwave

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Reuters

Municipal workers shout slogans in front of the parliament building during a rally against job layoffs in Athens, Greece, June 29, 2017. Hundreds of striking Greek sanitation workers ended a 10-day strike in Athens on Thursday over jobs as steaming mountains of garbage piled up across the country and temperatures soared.

