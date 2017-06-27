UPDATE 1-Greece says needs to step up privatisations

Privatisations have been a main pillar of the country's international bailouts since 2010 but have reaped only 3.4 billion euros in revenues due to political resistance and red tape. "A lot more needs to be done there, especially improving the business environment...be more assertive in advancing for direct investments, in accelerating the base of the privatization programme," Chouliarakis told a conference in Athens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.