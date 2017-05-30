Unused Train Ferries
Two train ferries are docked next to HaydarpaAYa Train Station. Train ferries used to connect the European railway network with main connections from Thessaloniki, Greece and Bucharest, Romania terminating at the Sirkeci Terminal to the Asian network terminating at the HaydarpaAYa Terminal.
