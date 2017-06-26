Turkey Must Respect History, European...

Turkey Must Respect History, European and International Law

20 hrs ago Read more: Sofia News Agency

Greeks place a high value on freedom and this leads them to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity - and therefore the sovereignty, territorial integrity and borders of the European Union - on the basis of international law and without making any concessions, President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos said in a message directed to neighbouring Turkey on Sunday, Greek Reporter reported. Speaking during a ceremony naming him an honorary citizen of the island of Psarra, Pavlopoulos reminded Turkey "of its obligation to realise that our peoples must live peacefully, on terms of friendship and good neighbourhood."

