Travel Tips: How to Have an Affordabl...

Travel Tips: How to Have an Affordable Vacation in Greece

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The New York Times

A high-end vacation in Greece is within reach even if you don't have a big budget, says Christos Stergiou, the founder and owner of TrueGreece , an Athens-based travel company selling luxury trips to Greece. "Compared to many other European countries popular with travelers, Greece is affordable, and it's possible to have a very upscale vacation here without blowing the bank," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,257 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC