The Prime Minister's female haredi pilot

The Prime Minister's female haredi pilot

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

For the first time ever, a haredi woman will pilot the plane carrying the Prime Minister for a state visit abroad. Nechama Spiegel-Novack, a married mother of four and a member of the haredi community, will fly Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu from Israel to Greece.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,919 • Total comments across all topics: 281,757,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC