The Parthenon Of Books by Argentinian artist Marta Minujin, which is under construction, in preparation for the upcoming documenta 14 in Kassel, Germany. Photo: AP A life-size replica of the Greek Parthenon built from banned books sits in a central square, a former military base is completely covered in jute charcoal sacks, and standing tall in the inner city is a 16m obelisk that reads "I was a stranger and you took me in" in four different languages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.