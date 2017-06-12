The Best Dish at Any Greek Diner Is t...

The Best Dish at Any Greek Diner Is the Spinach Pie

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Eater

There are a lot of middle-aged guys here at George's Diner & Cafe in Westchester Square in the Bronx. The one across the aisle from me in a tracksuit, bandana, and sunglasses is making his way through three eggs and bacon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,339 • Total comments across all topics: 281,870,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC