Switzerland court denies deportation of asylum seeker to Hungary

Hungary has continually been sharply criticized for its harsh treatment of refugees. The court stated [SWI report] that the situation in Hungary is too insecure and argued that the State Secretariat for Migration [official website] was the only organization able to evaluate the asylum cases in Switzerland.

