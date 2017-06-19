Statin Pretreatment and Microembolic ...

Statin Pretreatment and Microembolic Signals in Large Artery...

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Circulation

From the Second Department of Neurology, Attikon University Hospital, School of Medicine, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece ; Acute Stroke Unit, Metropolitan Hospital, Pireus, Greece ; Department of Neurology, St. Josef-Hospital, Ruhr University, Bochum, Germany ; Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore ; Division of Neurology, National University Hospital, Singapore ; Department of Neurology, University Hospital of Ioannina, School of Medicine, University of Ioannina, Greece ; Second Department of Cardiology, Attikon University Hospital, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece ; First Department of Neurology, University of Athens, School of Medicine, Eginition University Hospital, Greece ; and Department of Neurology, Alexandroupolis University Hospital, School of Medicine, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,407 • Total comments across all topics: 281,937,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC