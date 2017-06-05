Smiley: The burden of 'interesting' s...

Smiley: The burden of 'interesting' states

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Advocate

"When my husband and I moved to Laramie, Wyoming - home of the University of Wyoming - in the mid-'90s, friends asked if the roads were paved out west, and did cowboys still hitch up their horses in front of the stores? "We saw few cowboys on horseback in our years in Laramie, but I can say that tumbleweed still blows in great quantities down Main Street there!" Tom Carey says our Monday story about tanks at the airport in Athens, Greece, reminded of a chilling story involving Soviet tanks: "On August 19, 1968, I had just left my job in Finland and had stopped in Interlaken, Switzerland, for a pause. That evening I was trying to decide on going to Prague, Czechoslovakia, for 2-3 days or heading back west for a departure airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,593,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC