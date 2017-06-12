Roche to showcase new solutions for lab innovation at EuroMedLab
Roche announced today that it will be showcasing new solutions for lab innovation and leadership at the 22nd IFCCEFLM European Congress of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicines in Athens, Greece, 1115 June. The congress will offer the opportunity to experience first-hand Roche's latest technological advancements in diagnostics technology and solutions, including the Roche Integrated Core Lab .
